Recently wed woman ends life in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A recently wed woman died by suicide, allegedly after being harassed by her husband at Katedan in Rajendranagar on Thursday night.

Kavitha (22) from Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district had an arranged marriage with one Chandrashekhar from the same mandal about eight months ago, in the presence of the elders from both sides.

According to the police, soon after the wedding, the couple started having frequent fights over various issues. Recently, Kavitha learnt about her husband’s extramarital affair with another woman and she confronted him. Since then, Chandrashekhar harassed her more.

Kavitha hanged herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan in their bedroom. She was found dead by her husband, who informed the police.

Kavitha’s family alleged she ended her life due to harassment from her husband. A case was booked.