Karimnagar: Class 9 student found hanging in Thimmapur

Karimnagar: A Class 9 student, Busamalla Daniel Paul (14), was found hanging in his home in Alugunur of Thimmapur mandal on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Paul is suspected to have hanged himself to death around 2 pm. Neighbors, who found the body, alerted the police. According to LMD police, the boy’s mother Mercy, was working as a teacher in a private school. It is said that both were living separately for the last six months, and according to his classmates, Daniel Paul was not attending classes from the beginning of this academic year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mercy, police have registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.