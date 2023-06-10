Record 62 lakh MT paddy procured: Gangula Kamalakar

Gangula Kamalakar said a record quantity of 62 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured from across the State as on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said a record quantity of 62 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured from across the State as on Saturday.

This is against the 14 lakh MT of the crop procured on the corresponding date in 2022, he said. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Minister said paddy worth Rs.12,450 crore was procured, with 9.50 lakh farmers selling their crop at the paddy procurement centres. Informing that Rs 6,000 crore was already deposited in the bank accounts of farmers, he said the rest would be paid by June 15.

Though plans were to open 7,192 procurement centre, 7,034 centers were opened as against 4,135 centres in earlier years. The centres would be continue to function till June 16, he said, adding that the first bridge across the River Manair would be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on June 21.

The first phase of the Manair River Front project would be inaugurated on August 15. The third biggest fountain in the world would also be inaugurated the same day. The tendering process of the fountain to be developed with Rs 72 crore, has already been completed.