Record high temperatures: Rajasthan’s Pilani hits 49°C, Churu at 50.5°C

By IANS Updated On - 29 May 2024, 09:44 AM

Jaipur: Pilani in Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded the highest ever maximum temperature at 49-degree Celsius, while Churu sizzled at 50.5-degree Celsius to become the hottest place in the state on Tuesday.

The previous highest maximum temperature recorded in Pilani was 48.6-degree Celsius on May 2, 1999. Churu’s all-time highest maximum temperature recorded so far is 50.8-degree Celsius on June 1, 2019.

Many cities in the state recorded a maximum temperature of over 45-degree Celsius. In Ganganagar, the mercury soared to 49.4-degree Celsius, followed by Phalodi (49), Bikaner (48.3), Kota (48.2), Jaisalmer (48), Jaipur (46.6), and Barmer (46).

Meanwhile, Met department officials said that the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 4-degree Celsius in most parts of the state in the next 48 hours. There is a strong possibility of relief from the ongoing severe heat wave in the state from May 31 onwards.