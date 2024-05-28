Heat conditions persist in erstwhile Khammam, maximum temperatures low in comparison to previous year

The maximum temperature recorded in Khammam in the past 24-hours was 41.7 degree Celsius while maximum temperature recorded previous year for the corresponding period was 45 degree Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 06:10 PM

Khammam: Though the heat conditions persisted in erstwhile Khammam district, for which orange alert was issued, day time maximum temperatures recorded were low in comparison with previous year temperatures.

Weather in many parts of Khammam and Kothagudem districts remained cloudy Enkoor and Wyra in Khammam and Dammapet in Kothagudem district received light rainfall. The maximum temperature recorded in Khammam in the past 24-hours was 41.7 degree Celsius while maximum temperature recorded previous year for the corresponding period was 45 degree Celsius.

In Kothagudem, the maximum temperature until 8.30 am on Tuesday was 43.6 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded previous year for the corresponding period was 45.3 degree Celsius. Most of the mandals in the district were better off with a yellow alert.