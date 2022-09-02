Rega Kantha Rao challenges BJP, Congress ruled States to implement TS’ welfare schemes

Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Kothagudem: Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao challenged BJP and Congress ruled States to implement welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government.

He said Telangana government was the only government in the country to implement the highest number of welfare schemes for the poorer sections. The government spends Rs 12,000 crore per year at the rate of Rs 1000 crores every month for Aasara pensions.

Kantha Rao distributed identification cards of newly sanctioned Aasara pension to beneficiaries of Manugur, Pinapaka, Aswapuram, Burgampad and Karakagudem mandals at Manugur in the district on Friday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao increased Aasara pension amount to Rs 2016 and Rs.3016 per month for disabled persons. During the TDP regime a meagre pension of Rs 75 was given and the Congress regime made it just Rs 200.

In erstwhile AP there were 25,000 pensions across the State, after creation Telangana 45 lakh people were receiving pensions. The credit of increasing the self-esteem of the senior citizens goes to the Chief Minister, the MLA said.

Kantha Rao revealed that the government would provide financial assistance from Dasara onwards to build houses for the poor who have their own land as announced by the Chief Minister. Telangana tops the country with many best gram panchayats.

The people in the State were not in a position to believe the words of BJP and Congress parties. With Kaleshwaram project, irrigation water was being supplied to the tail end lands, he noted.

Later in the day, the Government Whip along with district Collector Anudeep D and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inspected the site for the Chief Minister meeting. The Chief Minister was expected to inaugurate the new collectorate and Government Medical College by September end.