Regina Cassandra features in IMDB’s Popular Indian Celebrities list

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Regina Cassandra is in the hot highlights for her phenomenal performance in ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ and ‘Farzi’, led by Shahid Kapoor. In ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, Cassandra essayed the character of an IPS officer pinning down bad guys protecting the nation with pride.

On the other hand, in ‘Farzi’, she portrayed the character of Michael’s estranged wife and mother of Vyom. Two completely different characters but two power-packed performances. In a feature released recently by IMDB on the ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ for the week, Regina was in the fourth position and this proves how impactful her performances are.

Cassandra also expressed gratitude for this feature on her social media with the caption, “Thank you for the lovin…”

Thank you for the lovin… 🤍✨🙏🏽 https://t.co/1Uyv7U6e8s — ReginaaCassandraa (@ReginaCassandra) February 22, 2023

Speaking of her professional front, she will be seen in ‘Rocket Boys 2’, the teaser of which was released recently. By the looks of it, it’s going to be more intense, more gripping and more engaging than the first installation. Regina is well-known as Sameera in ‘Evaru’, Radhika in ‘Mughizh’, and Kuhu in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and Kavya, a female IPS officer in ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’.