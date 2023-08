Regional Athletic Sports Meet: Emasuss Swiss Referral School emerge champions

Emasuss Swiss Referral School emerged overall champions of the CISCE Regional Athletic Sports Meet hosted by St Joseph’s School

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Gaddam Induja Reddy, Indian Women Team Captain Throwball, presenting overall championship winners trophy to Emmasuss Swiss Referral School

Hyderabad: Emasuss Swiss Referral School emerged overall champions of the CISCE Regional Athletic Sports Meet hosted by St Joseph’s School, Asmangadh Palace, Malakpet, Hyderabad at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The winners recorded 175 points in the three day event.

Results: Athletics Team Championship: U-14 Sub-Junior: Boys: 1. Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru (26), 2. St Joseph’s School, Malakpet (19);

Girls: 1. Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru (36), 2. St Joseph’s School, Malakpet (16); U-17 Junior: Boys: 1. Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru (52 PTS), 2. Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru (27); Girls: 1. Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru (57), 2. Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru (51);U-19 Senior Boys: 1. Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur (42), 2. The Future Kids School, Rajahmundry (30); Girls: 1. The Peppal Grove School, Chittor (30), 2. St Joseph’s School, Habsiuguda (18); Overall championship winners: Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru (175); Athletics Individual Championship: U-14 Sub-Junior Boys: Mohammad Faraz (Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru) (18); U-14 Sub-Junior Girls: Y Dita (St Joseph’s School, Malakpet) (15); U-17 Junior Boys: S Akshitha (Emasuss Swiss Referral School, Palamaneru) (18); U-19 Senior Boys joint winners: Nikhilesh Yadav (St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti) (15), Advait Venkat Reddy (Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur) (15); U-19 Senior Girls: Keshapally Akshara (Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru) (15).