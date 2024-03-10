Regional band ‘Moksha’ sets sights on indie scene

Each member brings a unique musical perspective to the group— while Thiru and Pranay have backgrounds in Western music, Sathvik’s musical roots lie in metal, and Swaroop brings a strong Carnatic influence to the band’s sound.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 10 March 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: A six-member ensemble of techies with diverse musical backgrounds, the Carnatic progressive rock band ‘Moksha’ has been captivating audiences with the fusion of traditional Indian classics and contemporary rock elements. Known for their unique arrangements, the band is eagerly anticipating their foray into the indie music scene.

Formed in August 2021, Moksha comprises Pranay Mylapally on keys, Thiru Vakkalanka on drums, Akhilesh Vishwanathan on bass, Sathvik Kondepogu on guitars, and Swaroop Vyakaranam on flute, along with Kushal Raj as the sound engineer and Keerthi Sindhuri managing the band. Recently, Moksha welcomed Aakash Ravuru as their new lead singer, following Vinod Sharma’s departure.

Each member brings a unique musical perspective to the group— while Thiru and Pranay have backgrounds in Western music, Sathvik’s musical roots lie in metal, and Swaroop brings a strong Carnatic influence to the band’s sound.

Moksha’s journey began when the former members of the corporate band ‘Adronaulix’ departed, seeking new avenues. “Amidst Covid, I was uncertain about the future, albeit, focused entirely on music. After leaving the office band, I crossed paths with Sathvik, and together we envisioned a new musical endeavour. That’s when we reached out to fellow musicians, including Akhil and Vinod from the office band, and Pranay, who was based in Bangalore,” recounted Thiru.

It was a journey fraught with numerous challenges for the band, with only four or five shows a month. However, their passion kept them going and the scene eventually flourished, leading to an impressive 28 shows in August 2022. Despite their busy individual careers, they now manage to fit in around 15 shows per month.

At their first anniversary gig at the Moonshine Project in August 2022, the band debuted three original songs and two distinctive arrangements for the first time. In December 2022, they delivered an hour-long set of their arrangements, as the opening act for another indie band. Thiru says, “Performing own arrangements and originals always evokes an overwhelming sense of fulfilment. These two instances marked the best days in our musical journey so far. I truly hope that indie music flourishes in Hyderabad, like in other states.”

Further, Thiru expressed the band’s love for medleys like Ilaiyaraaja’s songs and their eagerness to fully transition into the indie music scene by the latter half of the year, possibly for their third anniversary in August.