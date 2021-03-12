Replica of Chardham a big draw at Siddipet

By | Published: 12:34 am

Siddipet: Not many Lord Shiva devotees would get an opportunity to go on the tour of Chardham due to different reasons. However, Siddipet Dharmika Seva Samithi has created a setting of Chardham at Government Degree College grounds in Siddipet town to provide the devotees with an opportunity to have a glimpse of these temples. People believe that visiting these religious places- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – will help to achieve salvation (Moksha).

The members of the Dharmika Seva Samithi with the help of Finance Minister T Harish Rao had created Amaranth Yatra setting in the same grounds during the Maha Sivarathri celebrations last year. As it had received a great response from the devotees, the Dharmika Seva Samithi had decided to create a replica of Chardham this year. While the cultural department has organised a number of culture and religious events on the eve of Mahashivratri, a huge number of devotees turned up to have a glimpse of these four spiritual destinations.

Since the devotees of the Lord Shiva will remain awake as part of Jagaran throughout the night, the Dharmika Seva Samithi has planned a number of programmes for the night. Finance Minister Harish Rao, several other leaders and officials will attend the festivities.

