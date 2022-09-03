Regional Ring Road: Consultant appointed for preparing Southern Part’s DPR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:56 AM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’s repeated appeals to the Central government to sanction Regional Ring Road (RRR)’s Southern part seem to be considered as a consultant appointed by NHAI for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Southern part, covering 182 km.

The Central government has already approved the Northern part of RRR covering 158 km on the Sangareddy – Narsapur – Tupran – Gajwel – Jagdevpur – Bhongir – Choutuppal route under Bharathmala Pariyojana Programme. A few notifications for land acquisition for the Northern part have already been issued by the Central government.

“A consultant is appointed for preparing the DPR for the Southern part of RRR. Modalities are yet to be finalised” said a senior official from NHAI Regional Office.

Telangana has been appealing to the Central Government to approve the RRR’s Southern part. To this effect, the State government had assured to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. An undertaking was also submitted to the Centre on bearing the land acquisition cost.

Last year, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his visit to New Delhi, had personally approached union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction the RRR’s Southern part covering 182 km on the Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy section.

This was followed by another appeal in April early this year by Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy to the union Minister. He had also assured that the land acquisition exercise for the Northern part would be expedited and completed during the current financial year.

Stressing the need for sanctioning the Southern part, the Minister had said without completion of Southern part, the Northern part could not be put to effective use.