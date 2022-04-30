Telangana appeals centre to sanction Southern part of RRR

Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has appealed to the Central Government to sanction the Southern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) covering 182 kms during this financial year and assured to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. To this effect, the State Government has already given an undertaking to the Centre on bearing the land acquisition cost.

The Central Government has approved the Northern part of RRR covering 158 kms on the Sangareddy – Narsapur – Tupran – Gajwel – Jagdevpur – Bhongir – Choutuppal route under Bharathmala Pariyojana Programme. Land acquisition for the northern part of RRR has already commenced and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy assured that the exercise would be expedited and completed during the current financial year.

The Minister during a meeting held here on Friday personally urged the union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction the RRR’s Southern part covering 182 kms on the Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy during this financial year. “Without completion of Southern part, the Northern part, which is already sanctioned, cannot be put to effective use” Prashanth Reddy said.

He said only after entire completion of RRR, continuous National Highway (NH) connectivity from North to South and East to West can be ensured in Telangana, which otherwise was missing in Hyderabad city limits. The Roads and Buildings Minister further thanked the Central Government for improving NH network in the State by adding a length of 2,525 kms since 2014.

The Central Government sanctioned 15 NH projects worth of Rs 6,211 crore covering a length of 613 km during the Annual Plan 2021-22. It has also sanctioned the six- laning of the Kallakal-Gundlapochampally-Bowenpally section of Nagpur Highway with service roads, flyovers and underpasses at a cost of Rs.1,477 crores. Stressing on the importance of Central Government’s support in creating good road infrastructure for overall development of the State, the Minister reminded that the union Ministry had in principle approved upgradation of 29 State roads covering a length of 3,663 km as new NHs.

Of these, so far only 2,525 km length has been notified as new NHs and balance length of 1,138 km was yet to be notified. Among these, the Minister urged the union Minister to consider five important roads covering 541 kms to notify as NHs.

He also thanked the union Minister for sanctioning 48 works worth Rs.878 crore under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for improvement of State roads with a stipulation to complete the works in two years. However, the total liability of spill over works of previous sanctions and recent sanctions put together was about Rs. 1,400 crore, he said.

At present, the annual allocation under CRIF is only Rs 260 crore to Telangana. The State Government was under tremendous pressure to make timely payments to contractors,” Prashanth Reddy said, adding “I request you to increase the annual allocation under CRIF to at least Rs 500 crore to Telangana,”

TS Government urged Central Government to notify the following roads as NHs

– Choutuppal (NH-65) –Shadnagar (NH-44)- Sangareddy (NH-65) (Southern part of RRR), covering 182km

– Karimnagar – Kamareddi – Yellareddi – Pitlam, covering 165 km

– Kothakota – Gadwal – Mantralayam, covering 70 km

– Zaheerabad – Bidar – Deglur, covering 25 km

– Sarapaka – Eturunagaram, covering 99km

– Total 541 km

