Regional Ring Road: Gazette notification for land acquisition issued

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Though a bit delayed, the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways has issued gazette notifications for land acquisition in four units as part of laying the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) covering 158 km.

The gazette notifications were issued on Thursday for acquiring nearly 698 hectares in Sangareddy, Bhongir, Gajwel and Narsapur. Earlier in April this year, the Ministry had issued a notification for units including Yadadri-Bhongir requiring the acquisition of 208.6 hectares and the Andhole- Jogipet unit for 108.94 hectares.

While the gazette notifications had to be issued soon after April but for reasons better known to the officials, they have been issued after a gap of four months. These notifications will expedite the land acquisition exercise for the project.

According to official sources, efforts were being made to complete the land acquisition for the project in six months. The State government has already agreed to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition expenditure, besides extending all the support to expedite the exercise. Already, marking for the alignment of the RRR has been done and stones will be installed after identifying the exact road width using Differential Global Positioning System.

According to the notification, any objections to the acquisition should be submitted within 21 days. In the notifications, all the details, including survey numbers, type of land, nature of land and area have been shared.

The objections should be made in writing to the competent authority. In the Gajwel unit, the Competent Authority is Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), in the Narsapur unit, it is RDO, Narsapur, Sangareddy unit, it is RDO Sangareddy and Bhongir unit it is RDO Bhongir.

After enquiry, if any, the Competent Authority issues orders either allowing or disallowing the objections. The Ministry is expected to issue two more notifications for taking up the land acquisition for the northern part of RRR, which covers the Sangareddy- Narsapur- Toopran-Gajwel-Yadadri- Choutuppal route. The Ministry has already accorded National Highway status to the Northern part of RRR, which is being constructed to cover 340 km. The State government, apart from allocating Rs 500 crore in the Budget, has sought National Highway status for the Southern part, covering 182 km.