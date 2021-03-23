Registration dept third best in revenue generation: Prashanth Reddy

With 1,330 staff, the department is pioneer in using IT by linking registration transactions to Aadhaar and PAN cards along with the Municipal and Revenue departments to avoid double registration of properties and forgery

Hyderabad: After Commercial Taxes and Prohibition and Excise departments, Stamps and Registration department is the third department that is generating most revenue for the government, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

With 1,330 staff, the Registration department is pioneer in using Information Technology by linking registration transactions to Aadhaar and PAN cards along with the Municipal and Revenue departments to avoid double registration of properties and forgery, the Minister said in the State Assembly, replying to discussion on demand for grants for the Revenue department.

In 2019, the department with 1,330 staff did 15.34 transactions in 141 registration offices and generated a revenue of Rs 6,620 crore to the government. The details pertaining to the year 2020 could not be collected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Transactions pertaining to registration of properties, societies, companies and marriage registrations were carried at the registration offices in the State.

Prashanth Reddy said Revenue department, the oldest in the State, was extending services from the village to State level with over 592 Tahsildhar offices, 74 Revenue Divisional Offices and 33 Collectorate offices with 33,000 staff. The department is now taking care of the agriculture registration transactions and issuing passbooks to farmers, tackling land acquisition process apart from issuing caste certificates. It is also playing a key role in implementing all flagship programmes in coordination with the departments concerned.

The Revenue department is also receiving applications from the people to bring it to the notice of the government apart from extending 74 online services through 4533 Mee Seva centres across the State.

In 2020-21, as many as, 1.7 crore applications were received. Of them, 1.1 crore applications including more than 12 lakh caste certificates were processed and issued.

Almost 95 per cent of online applications were attended to, the Minister said adding that the department was providing the agriculture land details including the land history to the people online besides implementing Kalyana-Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

‘Sufficient funds for 2BHK houses’

The State government was releasing sufficient funds for the construction of 2BHK houses under dignity housing scheme, said Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at the Assembly here on Tuesday.

He said that the construction of as many as 2.86 lakh houses at a cost of Rs.18,800 crore was planned and tenders were called for 2.21 lakh houses while tenders for construction of other houses could not be called due to non-availability of government lands.

Of the 2.21 lakh houses, 52,000 houses were completed and handed over to beneficiaries while 1.03 lakh houses were near completion and 66, 000 houses are under various phases of construction, he said.

So far, Rs 10,055 crore was spent for the construction of 2BHK houses. Of the Rs 10,055 crore, the State government spent Rs 8,743 crore while the Central government gave only Rs 1,311 crore.

The State government has also cleared Rs 9,600 crore bills and this shows the commitment of the government in constructing the houses for the poor people. The quality control system followed in Roads and Buildings, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments was adopted in the construction of 2BHKs houses.

The services of National Academy of Construction (NAC) is also used as third party quality checking, the Minister said adding that new technology was used in constructing houses in Hyderabad.

