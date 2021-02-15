Kasala Malla Reddy scripts success story of Sangareddy’s Yeddumailaram

In one of its successful initiatives, the village, with the objective of being self-sufficient in power, installed a 40KV capacity solar power panel.

Sangareddy: Kasala Malla Reddy and his young team, scripting a new journey for Yeddumailaram village, put in all efforts to ensure overall development that includes revenue generation from waste. Purchasing an incinerator to crush the waste, the panchayat has been regularly selling organic compost fertiliser made out of waste.

It has earned over Rs 67,000 by selling organic fertiliser made out of waste. With the objective of making the village self-sufficient in power, the panchayat installed a 40-KV capacity solar power panel. Since the power consumption of government offices and institutions in the village was put at 28 KV, Malla Reddy said they sell the excess power to the power grid, to earn some extra revenue.

Putting the Palle Pragathi and 14th Finance Commission funds to best use, they laid underground drainage in the village to improve the sanitation besides laying CC Roads. To monitor the movement of people, the Sarpanch said that they have installed 40 CC Cameras.

He also installed 20 loudspeakers to cover all the corners of the village to make public announcements. Reddy said that it has helped them in a great way in containing the spread of Covid-19.

To encourage the people to develop the habitat of segregating wet and dry waste, Reddy said he had walked along with the garbage collection vehicles for over a month by waking up at 5 am. A four-acre land is being developed into a sports ground creating separate grounds for Cricket, Badminton, Volleyball, Indoor game facilities and an open gym. “Our aim is to keep the youth away from mobile phones and encourage them to stay fit,” the Sarpanch said.

An ultra-modern two-storied Panchayath office is also under construction. Once it gets completed, Panchayat Secretary K Yadagiri said that they will transform the old Panchayath office into a library with an objective to inculcate the reading habit among the younger generation. The Panchayath Secretary said that working at Yeddumailaram has given a lifetime satisfaction for him since they took up a number of works.

They have developed three mini marks and named it after Dr BR Ambedkar, Colonel Santosh Babu and Mahatma Gandhi besides taking up avenue plantation with 800 saplings along all the roads. Each house in the village was given a QR Code. You can get the details of the house, residents and everything by just scanning the QR Code.

Since the Panchayath workers were playing a great role in the village transformation, the Panchayath has been paying Rs 1,500 per month additional salary in addition to the government stipulated salary of Rs 8,500. The school in the village was painted with colours and temples were renovated. Insulated overhead electricity lines were laid by replacing the old one besides removing the old electricity poles. The list of the works undertaken in the village is unending.

While they were taking the baby steps as the new panchayat body, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the village in June last. Malla Reddy said the visit further motivated his team to work hard. Saying that he has been getting tremendous support from all quarters, the sarpanch said official support was also invaluable.

