Registration for UGC NET December 2023 begins, application details inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the notification for the December 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023. In an official statement, it has also mentioned that the last date for the online application form is October 28, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply from the UGC NET through the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The application can be sent till 5pm on October 25 and payment of the application fee can be made till 11:50 pm on October 29.

The NTA will be conducting the exams from December 6 to December 22.

Steps to apply:

*Visit the official UGC NET website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on the “UGC NET December 2023 Registration open – Click Here”

* A form with spaces for all the necessary documents will appear. Upload all the document in the respecting fields.

*After uploading all the documents, pay the application.

* Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Application fee for the General/Unreserved category willbe Rs. 1150, General/EWS/OBC-NCL category will be Rs. 600 and SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender category will be Rs. 325.