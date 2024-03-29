CUET-PG 2024 results by end of April

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: The results of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG 2024 that were concluded on March 28 would be released by the end of April.

The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET – PG in the computer-based test mode for admissions into 190 universities in 253 cities including nine cities outside India from March 11 to 28. For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 4,62,603 candidates applied for 4,597 courses.

“The exam was conducted for over 15 days in 44 shifts in 240 papers and 18,000 questions were used. The tests were in English/Hindi for humanities, sciences, and common papers, and some subjects had papers in other languages. A total of 950 experts and 200 translators prepared question papers,” UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said.