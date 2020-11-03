Registration time cut short through Dharani portal

The registration process restarted in Telangana through Dharani after nearly fifty days with the government lifting the ban imposed on registrations to prevent irregularities in registration process

Nizamabad: Land registration process through Dharani portal commenced in Nizamabad district. Farmers expressed happiness over the Dharani registration process and conveyed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing this innovative system for the benefit of farmers.

The registration process restarted in Telangana through Dharani after nearly fifty days with the government lifting the ban imposed on registrations to prevent irregularities in registration process. Land registrations have taken place in erstwhile Nizamabad district on Monday.

Technical problems were reported in several areas like Morthad, Bheemgal, but the process was smooth in majority of areas.

Dasari Lavakumar, a farmer, booked a slot under Dharani on Monday to register his 14 guntas land at Kammarpally Tahsildar office and completed the registration process within ten minutes.

Lavakumar expressed happiness over the simplified registration process and said that the farmer-friendly system helps complete the entire registration process at one place along with mutation process and immediately issue patta passbook to the farmers. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing reforms in the registration system.

Kammarpally Tahsildar Bavaiah said that the Dharani portal was way better than the previous system and the entire process can be completed within a few minutes after booking slot. It is convenient to both officials and farmers, he added.

Chiluka Shiva, a farmer from Gandivet village of Gandahri mandala said that earlier they had to go to Yellareddy to register their lands, but now they are registering their lands at Gandhari mandal headquarters only. Earlier it used to take nearly hundred days to obtain patta passbooks and now they get it in no time.

Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath said that the registration process was made easy under Dharani and it is convenient to both officials and the applicants. In Kamareddy district, a total of 2.59 lakh people uploaded their data on Dharani portal.

The Collector inspected registration process at the Kamareddy Revenue office on Monday.

