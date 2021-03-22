Release seized ammonium nitrate: Telangana HC to police

The Judicial Magistrate I Class had earlier directed not to release the seized material pending enquiry.

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the release of the seized ammonium nitrate belonging to Krishna Reddy the proprietor of Sri Venkata Sai Enterprises who is a dealer of ammonium nitrate.

To the uninitiated around 360 bags of ammonium nitrate were seized by the Akkannapet police, Siddipet, for carrying huge quantities of the said material without having any valid invoice. The material was allegedly being transported for illegal sale at a higher rate to third parties, for unsocial activities. It is the case of the police that the transportation of such huge quantities was illegal as per the Explosive Substances Act.

The Judicial Magistrate I Class had earlier directed not to release the seized material pending enquiry. However, as the enquiry was already completed the judge directed for release of the seized material.

