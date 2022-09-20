Release white paper on complaints received on Dharani portal: Eatala

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday demanded that the State government release a white paper on the number of complaints received to settle the land issues on Dharani portal.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office here, he said a large number of people were facing problems because of the delay in settling the land issues. The portal failed to come to the rescue of the people in carrying out transactions pertaining to agricultural lands in villages in a hassle-free manner, he said.

He sought to know as to why the State government came up with the portal when it failed to resolve the land issues. In some instances, half portion of land is permitted to carry out registration while permission was denied for the remaining half portion leaving the buyers and sellers in a dilemma.

Bandi’s yatra to conclude on Sept 22

Meanwhile, union Minister of State for Agriculture Saadhvi Niranjan Jyothi will be the chief guest for the public meeting to be organized on September 22 at Pedda Amberpet at 4 pm to mark the culmination of fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ undertaken by the State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay started the yatra a few days ago after offering prayers at Chitaramma Temple in Qutubullapur Assembly constituency.