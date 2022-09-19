Renewable energy capacity increased to 5400 MW: TSREDCO

Energy service companies, financial institutes, original equipment manufacturers, and government and private officials attended.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) on Monday organised the ‘Investment Bazaar for Energy Efficiency’, in Hyderabad in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with an objective to bring together all the stakeholders on one platform to deliberate and share best practices in energy efficiency and financing options for energy efficiency projects.

TSREDCO Chairman Y Sathish Reddy, Joint Director Bureau of Energy Efficiency Shyam Sundar, Manager Power Finance Corporation Piyush Dutt Pandey, MD and Vice Chairman TSREDCO N Janiah and officials from various States and Central government bodies were present.

The platform was said to have played a key role in bringing financial institutions and industries under one roof for discussions on energy efficient projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sathish Reddy said the State government was strongly committed to bring rapid change in energy sector by encouraging energy efficiency investments.

According to him, energy efficiency is a powerful and cost effective solution to meet escalating future energy demands. The TSREDCO is going ahead with construction of net zero energy building spread over 2591 Sq.mtrs which is a first of its kind and fully environment friendly office building.

At the time of formation of Telangana in 2014, the renewable energy capacity was around 70 MW only and the renewable energy capacity increased to 5400 MW as on date.

This achievement is purely because of the State government’s commitment under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao by encouraging the sustainable practices in power generation and energy conservation.