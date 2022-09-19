Efforts on to increase solar energy capacity: Sathish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:46 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Representatives of the companies briefed Sathish Reddy about the challenges they faced in setting up the business, in terms of approvals. He asked for more cooperation from the government.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Chairman Y. Sathish Reddy said that efforts were being made to increase solar energy capacity in the State.

He met the representatives of the companies in the solar sector in the State at TSREDCO office here and discussed the challenges faced by solar companies and the measures to be taken to strengthen the solar sector.

Representatives of the companies briefed Sathish Reddy about the challenges they faced in setting up the business, in terms of approvals. He asked for more cooperation from the government.

Responding to the pleas of the companies, Satish Reddy said that the government and TSREDCO were giving utmost priority to promote the solar power sector in the State.

He said he will be available all the time to overcome the challenges and ensure for smoother process and added that the demand for solar power was going to increase tremendously in the coming days and asked companies to be ready to meet the same with supply.

He said awareness on using the domestic sun roof top stands as one of the key agenda of the meeting and various measures have been discussed to increase the use roof top solar in the State.