Renowned telugu news reader Shanthi Swaroop passes away

His contributions to Telugu journalism and broadcasting are celebrated, and his loss is deeply felt in the industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 10:20 AM

Hyderabad: Shanthi Swaroop, a renowned Telugu news reader and senior editor at Doordarshan, known for his remarkable versatility, has passed away at the Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet branch.

His contributions to Telugu journalism and broadcasting are celebrated, and his loss is deeply felt in the industry.