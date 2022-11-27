Replace equipment at Kids Play zone in Saroor Nagar: KTR instructs officials

Minister KTR instructed the GHMC officials to replace the damaged equipment at the Kids Play zone located inside the Priyadarshini Park in Saroor Nagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to replace the damaged equipment at the Kids Play zone located inside the Priyadarshini Park in Saroor Nagar.

Responding to a complaint on Twitter about the conditions inside the park, the Minister said the safety of children should be given priority and that all the parks should be safe for children.

“Request @ZC_LBNagar to visit personally today and ensure all the damaged equipment is replaced immediately Keeping our parks and playgrounds safe for children should be a priority,” the Minister tweeted.

