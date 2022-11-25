Integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing facility in Hyderabad soon, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Adding another feather to its cap, Hyderabad will soon be home for an integrated design, manufacturing and testing facility for rockets.

The Skyroot Aerospace company which has successfully launched Vikram-S, India’s first privately built rocket, has proposed to establish the facility in Hyderabad.

Participating in the Skyroot’s Vikram-S launch Success Meet held at T-Hub, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced that the State government was ready to provide necessary land and other support for establishment of the integrated facility. He said supporting companies like Skyroot Aerospace from the initial stages was a matter of pride for Telangana and assured all support in its future endeavours on behalf of the State government.

“It is a momentous occasion in the nation’s aerospace achievements and a proud moment for Hyderabad. The success of Skyroot has brought global recognition to Hyderabad especially T-Hub in the aerospace sector,” he said. He said Telangana’s new space tech policy encourages rocket manufacturing and testing in Hyderabad.

The Minister said it was not an easy achievement to successfully conduct complex experiments like a rocket and send it into space, especially in the maiden attempt. This was possible only with the teamwork of Skyroot, he said.

He pointed out that investors were not showing much interest in rocket manufacturing, but their thought process would change in the coming days. “I hope that Hyderabad will become the space tech capital in future. Another Hyderabad-based startup Dhruva is also going to launch a satellite soon,” he announced and exuded confidence that India would witness another success story soon.

The Skyroot Aerospace management announced that the company had plans to expand further with Hyderabad as its headquarters in the aerospace industry. Appreciating the role of T-Hub and T-Works which were giving much-needed impetus to great ideas, the company management thanked the State government as well as the Minister for the support in their success.

The company’s spokesperson Pawan said the 200 staff of Skyroot Aerospace company were happy that their hard work had paid off. The success was possible due to availability of skilled personnel and the supportive ecosystem in Hyderabad for various sectors related to the space sector, he said.