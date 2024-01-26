Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Nizamabad

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu unfurled the national flag at the Police Grounds and saluted the march past.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 04:27 PM

Nizamabad: Cultural events, disbursement of welfare assistance, distribution of medals, and gram sabha meetings marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the district on Friday.

The Collector paid rich tributes to the leaders, freedom fighters and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country. He underlined the need to involve the youth to take part in democratic process so that they would contribute to the national building and do their part in strengthening democratic values of the Nation.

The Collector gave details of various welfare programmes and schemes being implemented in the district and presented certificates of appreciation to the employees who rendered the best services.

Students of government residential schools created an aura by performing spectacular dance sequences and other cultural programmes on the occasion.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Nizamabad Urban Legislator Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, City Mayor Neethu Kiran, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar and other senior officials of the district were present.