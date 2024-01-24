Mango farmer from Sangareddy gets invite for Republic Day celebrations

After knowing the quality of the mangoes he was growing in his orchard, the Raj Bhavan had ordered 100 boxes last season.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:26 PM

Sangareddy: The passion for agriculture made the man try and test several horticulture crops during the last two decades in his field at Burdipad village in Zaheerabad Mandal. Now, Bawgi Sriram (47) is the proud farmer of 28 mango varieties. The fame his mangoes brought have now earned him an invite to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

After knowing the quality of the mangoes he was growing in his orchard, the Raj Bhavan had ordered 100 boxes last season. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had distributed the mangoes to Raj Bhavan staff. Sriram had sent a few boxes of mangoes to the Chief Minister’s office and other important persons in the State as well.

Sriram (47) was born to a small trader in Satwar village. He moved to Zaheerabad town 8 km away after his graduation and ventured into a small business in 2001. Due to the passion he had for agriculture, Sriram started buying agricultural lands to take up cultivation at Burdipad. During the last 20 years, Sriram bought 50 acres of land with his earnings from business and agriculture.

He has the Benishan, Dasheri, Himayath, Kesari, Rasalu and several other varieties of mango. Apart from mangoes, Sriram also has a Super Gold variety of Seethapal on four acres, lemon on four acres, papaya on three acres, ginger on two acres, while the remaining land has other horticulture and vegetable crops.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sriram said he would restrict the spray of pesticides apart from using cow dung and green manure as fertilisers. Stating that he was delighted to get the invitation from the union government for the Republic Day celebrations, Sriram said he would be going to New Delhi along with his wife Ambika.