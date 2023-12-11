Prajavani programme resumes in Nizamabad District

The Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials to give priority to those applications which were related to peoples' issues and resolve them promptly.

Published Date - 04:02 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Nizamabad: The Prajavani programme resumed on Monday after a temporary break in the wake of the State assembly elections. A total of 38 petitions were received during the Prajavani programme.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Additional Collectors Chitra Mishra and P Yadireddy, Nizamabad Corporation Commissioner M Makarand and other senior officials of the district received petitions and applications on various issues.

The Collector directed the officials to give priority to those applications which were related to peoples’ issues and resolve them promptly. “The complainants must be informed about the actions taken by the concerned department on their applications and the details of the action taken report should be uploaded on the Prajavani site,”he said.