Nizamabad Collector asks education officials to organise special classes for Class 10 students

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said teachers should take the initiative to ensure that every student faces the annual examinations efficiently and achieves the best marks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Nizamabad: District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed education department officials and headmasters to take steps to achieve a higher percentage of pass percent in the upcoming tenth class examination in the State.

The Collector, who held a review meeting over conducting special classes to 10th class students with Mandal Education Officers, headmasters of the government schools and mandal nodal officers at the Collectorate here on Saturday, said teachers should take the initiative to ensure that every student faces the annual examinations efficiently and achieves the best marks.

Students who were lagging behind in the respective subjects should be identified and special attention should be given to them, he said, adding that special classes should be taken for subjects such as English, Mathematics and General Science. “As only three more months are left for the annual examinations, initiatives should be taken to impart quality education by organizing special classes,”he said.

District Education Officer NV Durgaprasad and senior officials of the district education department were present.