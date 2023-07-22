Adilabad: Fishermen stranded in Penganga river rescued

Three fishermen, who got stranded in the flooding Penganga river, were rescued by locals with the help of police and officials in Bheempur mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Fishermen are being brought out from Pengana river to the banks using a rope and tube at Vadur village in Bheempur mandal on Saturday.

Mancherial: Three fishermen, who got stranded in the flooding Penganga river, were rescued by locals with the help of police and officials at Vadur village in Bheempur mandal on Saturday.

R Dadiba was initially stuck in the river when he tried to bring his country boat ashore. He managed to save himself by firmly holding onto a tree branch in the fierce current of the river for nearly two hours. Later, Aggu Kushal and Rendla Srinivas ventured to rescue Dadiba. They all were stranded in the river with the water levels rising.

Locals Rendla Ushanna, G Praveen Reddy, Anil, Ranzan and Sub-Inspector Radhika, Tahsildar Mahendranath, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Srinivas and Sarpanch Hanuman Das used an air-filled tube of a four-wheeler, which was tied to a rope and pulled the three to safely.

