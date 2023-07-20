Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Home | Telangana | Cm Kcr Condoles Demise Of Former Minister Ch Ramachandra Reddy

CM KCR condoles demise of former Minister Ch Ramachandra Reddy

CM KCR directed CS A Shanti Kumari to make arrangements to conduct the funeral of Ramachandra Reddy with State honours

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 20 July 23
CM KCR condoles demise of former Minister Ch Ramachandra Reddy
File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Chilukuri Ramachandra Reddy, a senior politician from Adilabad district and a former Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

He said that Ramachandra Reddy was a popular leader who inspired many others with his exemplary politics. He extended deepest condolences to the family members.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari to take necessary measures and make arrangements to conduct the funeral of Ramachandra Reddy with State honours.

Related News

Latest News