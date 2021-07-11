‘Reskill, restart’ with online courses!

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Whether you are a working professional or a woman who is seeking to resume a career after a break, online degree courses — both undergraduate and postgraduate — are offering a chance to reskill and upskill professional life.

The Covid-19 pandemic has facilitated this rapid growth of online courses and the recent announcement by the Centre that the top 100 universities in India would be allowed to offer online degree programmes has accentuated this trend.

Great learning, an edtech platform has partnered with universities like Shiv Nadar, Jain and People’s Education Society to offer degree courses in not just postgraduate level but also at the undergraduate level. This enables many working professionals, return to work professionals (those who want to return to work after the break) and even students to pursue a course of their choice without compromising on the quality of the course.

“It has been two to three months since we started offering online degree programmes and the recognition by UGC has given further impetus to our courses,” said Arjun Nair, co-founder, Great Learning. These courses offer flexibility, are low in cost and also offer ease of accessibility to students at times when there is travel and other restrictions in place.

The value proposition for undergraduate courses, according to Nair, are that although the online pedagogy is fairly new, it opens up a host of opportunities to various kinds of people. “For example, women who are looking at completing their undergraduate at a later stage in life can opt for the online degree courses while people who had some financial constraints to do their UG can look at online segment as well. These courses in some areas are being offered at one-fourth or one-fifth of the price of the offline courses,” said Nair.

While not all UG courses can be taught online like medical, chemist, mechanical engineering and botany, there are a wide array of courses that can be easily taught and learnt online. These range from courses on different aspects of operations, data sciences, artificial intelligence and machine learning, analytics and digital marketing.

