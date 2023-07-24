“Restaurant on Wheels” started at Kacheguda railway station

SCR has started ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Kacheguda railway station premises to offer novel experience to food connoisseurs by providing them a unique dining ambience.

Published Date - 05:00 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, the Hyderabad division of South Central Railway (SCR) has started ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Kacheguda railway station premises to offer novel experience to food connoisseurs by providing them a unique dining ambience. This incidentally is also States’ first coach restaurant at any railway station which will be open round-the-clock.

Kacheguda railway station is one of the busiest railway terminals with lot of incoming and outgoing rail passengers. To provide more options of food to the public, it has been selected for introducing the novel concept of coach restaurant. Accordingly, two heritage coaches have been refurbished with aesthetic interiors, to give a unique dining experience to the passengers, a press release said.

The “Restaurant on wheels” at Kacheguda railway station has been awarded to Pariwar’s Have More, Secunderabad for a period of five years.

Railway officials said this was a multi-cuisine restaurant with wide variety of options like North Indian, South Indian, Mughalai, Chinese, etc. The coach restaurant is situated near the circulating area of the main entrance of the Kacheguda railway station.

Rail passengers, commuters and general public will have a number of options for food and beverages with hygiene and quality. These services have been permitted by railways to offer round-the-clock for the convenience of travelling public.

SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain complimented Hyderabad Division officers and staff for providing a good passenger amenity at Kacheguda railway station by utilising the heritage coaches.

He said that food connoisseurs in Hyderabad will get another distinctive food service option in the twin city region and requested citizens and rail users to avail the facility to get first-hand experience of the novel initiative being taken by the railway.