Railways to run one-way special train between Kacheguda and Kakinada

To clear rush of passengers, the railways will run a one-way special train between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 29 June 23
Hyderabad: To clear rush of passengers, the railways will run a one-way special train between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town.

Accordingly, the Kacheguda – Kakinada Town (07215) train will run on July 1, and enroute have stoppages at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

The train consists of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

 

