Restoration of Srisailam power plant in full swing

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: The restoration work of Srisailam Hydel Power Plant which was damaged in the recent fire mishap is in full swing. Efforts are on to generate 900 MW power from all six units of the power plant through reversible pumping mechanism before commencement of next monsosn season.

The Telangana State Power Generation Company (TSGenco) officials are striving hard to restore the power plant without taking any help from other companies and saving hundreds of crores of rupees for the State exchequer.

TSGenco and TSTransco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao who inspected the ongoing restoration works at the Srisailam Hydel Power Plant for the last two days, reviewed the works and finalised the schedule to commence full-fledged operation of the power plant from June next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao announced that the restoration works were being carried out at a fast pace and two units of total 300 MW capacity have already commenced power generation. Another unit will be ready to generate power by the end of December, while two more units will be operational from March next year. “The fourth unit suffered severe damage in the fire accident and hence, it will be restored by June next year. We have already started fitting the generator and transformers for the fourth unit,” he said.

The TSGenco chairman and managing director said the company took it as a challenge to restore and revive the hydel power plant which was engulfed in a huge fire accident. To reduce expenditure and also complete the work on a war footing basis, the TSGenco officials have took it upon themselves to restore the power plant rather than hiring any other company for the work. “The work done by the TSGenco staff including the directors, engineers, artisans and other staff who are striving round-the-clock, will illustrate the technical knowledge and expertise of our staff. I appreciate their efforts in this regard,” he added.

