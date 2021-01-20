Revamped premium lounge opened at RGIA

Located at the domestic departures section, the lounge is spread over 773 sqm and can accommodate 222 passengers

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A revamped plaza premium lounge was reopened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Tuesday.

Located at the domestic departures section, the lounge is spread over 773 sqm and can accommodate 222 passengers. It has work stations for travellers with Wi-Fi facility, private seating zone for VIPs and special guests, massage and wellness facility, baby care facility, exclusive washroom for passengers with reduced mobility.

With a panoramic view of the airport runway and comfortable recliner seats, one can sip on their favourite cocktail or mocktail from the bar. Care was taken to provide a safe and hygienic environment, a press release said.

Flight information can be accessed on multiple screens set up at the lounge. The facility also ensures high security and is monitored through CCTVs 24×7.

