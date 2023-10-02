Revanth Reddy a visionless man, prefers to attack politicians personally: Krishank

BRS leader Krishank responded on Monday and said that Congress experiencing continuous defeats under Revanth Reddy shows who the real donkey is

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Reacting to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy’s statement that KT Rama Rao (KTR) is a donkey, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank responded on Monday and said that Congress experiencing continuous defeats under Revanth Reddy shows who the real donkey is.

“KTR does not need any sort of certificate because KTR has never seen defeat in any elections whereas Revanth Reddy was kicked out of his constituency Kodangal by his own voters so that explains who is a donkey,” said BRS leader Krishank. He also mentioned that Reddy had called Shashi Tharoor a donkey and he had to apologise after the senior AICC leader and Congress MP hit back at Reddy.

“Revanth Reddy is a visionless man and therefore prefers to attack politicians personally, without even having minimum dignity,” he added.

Krishank further lashed out at Reddy and said that Reddy was a painter earlier and then through RTI blackmailing and real estate settlements made a lot of money and was caught red-handed with a bag full of cash in front of the cameras trying to buy an MLA. Reddy has not visited Malkajgiri even five times in almost five years and when the constituency had floods and people were suffering, he did not visit during the floods as well, further said the BRS leader.

Krishank further said, “Reddy has his own business interests and currently he is selling MLA tickets for crores for upcoming assembly polls which has been alleged by congress leaders as well, such kind of person cannot speak on minster KTR.” “…with Revanth Reddy’s arrogance, if he continues to attack KTR, the people of Telangana will show the treatment to Reddy because KTR has proved in the masses that how his number of margins (winning) have always increased…” added the BRS leader.

Even in Huzurabad, Reddy failed to get even a deposit and the Congress party fell to a mere 3000 votes, Reddy’s performance proves that he is a donkey, he added. Reddy had earlier during the day labelled the Telangana Minister and BRS working president KTR as a donkey during a press conference.