Revanth Reddy acting like TDP chief Chandrababu’s agent: Puvvada

Puvvada Ajay Kumar, along with ZP chairman L Kamal Raju addressed farmers at a meeting held at Chintakani Rythu Vedika in Madhira Assembly constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing a gathering of farmers at Chintakani Rythu Vedika in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was acting like an agent of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, alleged Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

When served as erstwhile AP CM, Chandrababu Naidu spoke against farmers and farming. Now Revanth Reddy, who joined Congress from TDP, was shamelessly speaking against 24-hour free electricity being supplied to agriculture needs, the minister noted.

Ajay Kumar, along with ZP chairman L Kamal Raju addressed farmers at a meeting held at Chintakani Rythu Vedika in Madhira Assembly constituency on Monday. During the tenure of former AP CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy the government could not supply quality electricity to farmers, he claimed.

He said the farming community was angry over Revanth Reddy’s comments that only three hours of electricity should be given to the farmers. The Congress leader lacked basic knowledge that electricity was a major requirement for agriculture.

After the formation of Telangana government, Congress leader K Jana Reddy challenged in the Assembly saying that if the government supplies 24 hours free electricity to the farmers he would wear the BRS party scarf. Accepting the challenge Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao started supply of 24 hours free electricity to the farmers in just three months, he reminded.

Because of the round the clock supply of free electricity, the farmers were growing crops abundantly. Telangana, which once imported paddy from neighbouring States, was now exporting the grain to other States like never before, Ajay Kumar said.

In united AP, all the power companies together supplied only 7800 megawatts of power; now the capacity has been increased to 18, 000 mw. There were around 30 lakh bore wells across the State and the farmers who were feeding the crops with bore wells were very happy, he pointed out.

Ajay Kumar advised the BRS cadres to sensitise the farmers about the anti-farmer attitude of Congress party. Rahul Gandhi was not a leader but a reader who reads whatever script was given to him. Farmers could not get any benefit from such a party and its leaders, Ajay Kumar added.