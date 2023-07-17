Revanth Reddy challenges KTR for debate

Power was being supplied for only 8 to 10 hours and there was a irregularity to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore, alleged Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government was not supplying 24 hour free power to farmers, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday challenged Industries Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao for a debate at any Rythu Vedika.

Accusing the BRS government of supplying power for only 8 to 10 hours to farmers, that too through single phase and not three phase, he also questioned the State government’s statement that Rs 16,000 crore was being spent annually towards the 24 hour power supply. Power was being supplied for only 8 to 10 hours and there was a irregularity to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore, he alleged, challenging KT Rama Rao for a debate on these issues.

The TPCC president also instructed party workers to stage counter protests at Rythu Vedikas against the protests organised by the BRS. Alleging that the State government was establishing power plants with outdated technology, which result in higher cost of production, he claimed that the Centre had offered to supply power at a much lesser price. Still, the State government was setting up thermal plants at high costs.

Levelling one allegation after the other, Revanth Reddy also claimed that measures initiated by the Congress government prior to 2014 had aided in increasing power production.