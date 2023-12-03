Revanth Reddy dedicates Congress victory to Telangana martyrs

Congress government would strive to restore democratic values and safeguard the rights of citizens, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Dedicating the Congress victory to all Telangana martyrs, especially Srikantha Chari, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said Pragathi Bhavan would be renamed as Dr BR Ambedkar Praja Bhavan apart from allowing entry for all people into the BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, he said it was the responsibility of the Congress to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana after forming the new government in the State. The Congress government would strive to restore democratic values and safeguard the rights of citizens.

“I thank the four crore people of Telangana for electing the Congress and paying their tributes to Srikantha Chari on his death anniversary on December 3 through this verdict,” Revanth Reddy said, assuring that besides the six guarantees, all the promises made by Rahul Gandhi will be fulfilled.

The TPCC president specifically thanked Rahul Gandhi for his support and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was conducted for 150 days covering 4,000 km, had infused lot of confidence in the Congress cadre. Time and again, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reiterated that the Gandhi family’s relation with the people of Telangana was not political but a family bond, he said.

Welcoming BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s gesture to congratulate the Congress on its victory, the TPCC president sought the support and cooperation of opposition parties in delivering good governance. The people had given a verdict clearly defining the roles of ruling and opposition parties. Invitations would be extended to all opposition leaders for official programmes and the Congress would provide all opportunities for the opposition to raise their objections democratically even in the Assembly, he said.

“It is a people’s mandate and they wanted change,” Revanth Reddy said and thanked Congress allies in the polls, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi, for their support. He also thanked AICC Telangana in-charge Manickrao Thakare, former Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy among others.