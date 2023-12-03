KTR congratulates Congress on winning mandate

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KTR said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is grateful to the people of Telangana for giving two consecutive terms of Government in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party on winning the mandate and wished them luck on Sunday as the party took lead in the ongoing vote counting.

“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today , but surely disappointed over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck.,” he posted on X.