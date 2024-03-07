| Revanth Reddy Leaves For Delhi To Participate In Meeting To Decide On Telangana Ls Candidates

The first meeting of the CEC, which considers and decides on candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, is being held at 6 pm on March 7, AICC leader Jairam Ramesh had earlier said in a post on social media platform X.

Updated On - 7 March 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday left for the national capital to participate in Congress’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, official sources said.

He is expected to be back tomorrow.

Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, had earlier said that the Congress party is aiming at winning 14 of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP has announced nine candidates including three sittings MPs, namely Union Minister and the party’s Telangana chief G Kishan Reddy, National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Dharmapuri.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS has nominated Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad) and Koppula Eeshwar (Peddapalli).

