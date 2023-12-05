| Telangana Revanth Announced As Clp Leader Likely To Take Oath As Cm On December 7

Telangana: Revanth announced as CLP leader; likely to take oath as CM on December 7

The selection of the new CLP leader had turned out to be a task for the AICC as several meetings were convened, including one at Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday morning

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:04 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

File Photo: A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has been announced as the new Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. According to reports, he is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the “new CLP of Telangana Congress Legislative Party”.

Congress President Shri @kharge has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The Congress will deliver a clean and able government that will provide maximum governance. : Shri @kcvenugopalmp, General Secretary (Organisation) pic.twitter.com/njFUduUFsb — Congress (@INCIndia) December 5, 2023

Revanth Reddy, who is presently working as the PCC president, is a dynamic leader, who campaigned in these elections extensively with other senior leaders like Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar and current CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Venugopal said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar participated in the meeting.

“The decision has been taken,” Rahul Gandhi said earlier, categorically adding that it was Revanth Reddy, according to media reports.

Soon after the meeting, DK Shiva Kumar flew to Hyderabad to handover the sealed cover to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here in Hyderabad.