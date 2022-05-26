Revanth Reddy writes open letter to PM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding sanction of rightful projects to Telangana that were approved under AP Reorganisation Act and national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation.

The Prime Minister visited Hyderabad to participate in the ISB Graduation ceremony.

In the open letter, the TPCC president also raised about the Central Government’s delay in addressing the River Krishna Water sharing disputes.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, a tribal university was approved for Telangana but it was yet to be sanctioned by the Central Government. Bayyaram Steel factory, Kazipet coach factory and ITIR projects were sanctioned to Telangana but the BJP-led Central Government had not fulfilled these assurances so far, he said.

To top it all, recently, the Central Government had decided to shut the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit at Adilabad. This has served as a deathblow to aspirations of local youth, who were expecting employment through revival of the unit, the TPCC president said.

Raising objection to the Central Government’s discrimination towards Telangana, he sought to know the reasons behind not including the historic Bhadrachalam temple in the “Ramayanam circuit” tourism project.