Revanth Reddy’s inner self is still painted TDP’s yellow

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has once again put the Congress in a spot of bother by extending support to Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that there was nothing wrong in IT employees protesting in Hyderabad against Naidu’s arrest in Andhra Pradesh.

The TPCC president, in a chit chat with the media, on Wednesday had said the Telangana government’s decision not to permit IT employees protest in Hyderabad was meaningless.

Naidu’s arrest issue was not limited to one State and he is a person who has made an impact at national level, claimed Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC president’s indirect admission that he was still an ardent fan of Naidu saw the ruling BRS come down heavily on him, pointing out that all efforts were being made by the Telugu Desam party to influence the people of Telangana.

“Revanth Reddy has proved yet again that he is an agent of Chandrababu Naidu. Using Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu is trying to capture Telangana. Congress workers and leaders beware,” tweeted BRS Greater Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan.

