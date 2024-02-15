Revanth trying shift Siddipet Veterinary College to Kodangal, says BRSV

15 February 2024

Siddipet: The Bharat Rastra Samithi Vidyardhi Vibhagam (BSRV) alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was planning to shift the proposed Government Veterinary College in Siddipet to his constituency in Kodangal.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned the college to Siddipet. With the government releasing Rs.100 crore to start the academic intake from the academic year 2024-25, work on the college building began in May 2023 and was progressing at a brisk pace.

BRSV leader Merugu Mahesh alleged that the Congress government had stopped the release of additional funds of Rs.100 crore besides halting the allotment of 25 teaching and non-teaching staff to begin the college from this academic year.

Currently, Telangana has veterinary colleges in Hyderabad, Korutla and Warangal. The combined intake of these three colleges is put at 240.The opening of Siddipet College will allow another 80 students to pursue veterinary science.

Mahesh said Revanth Reddy should get a new college sanctioned in Kodangal instead of shifting the one allocated to Siddipet. The BRSV would launch protests if the government made any such attempt, he said.