BRSV members burn Komatireddy’s effigy

BRSV state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said the Congress members had tried to attack Sandeep Reddy for questioning the implementation of six guarantees, which were promised by the Congress during the elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 06:37 PM

BRSV state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said the Congress members had tried to attack Sandeep Reddy for questioning the implementation of six guarantees, which were promised by the Congress during the elections.

Nalgonda: The members of BRSV, the students’ wing of BRS, on Tuesday staged a dharna and burnt an effigy of R & B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at NG College centre here for his derogatory comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Yadadri-Bhongir Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy.

BRSV state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said the Congress members had tried to attack Sandeep Reddy for questioning the implementation of six guarantees, which were promised by the Congress during the elections.

He made it clear that Venkat Reddy has no moral right to criticize Rama Rao, who participated in the Telangana agitation for 14 years and went to jail.

He said Venkat Reddy had supported Andhra rulers during the earlier Congress government.

Venkat Reddy had kept quiet when the earlier Congress governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh took decisions at the cost of interests of people of Telangana, he said.