Revanth urges Telangana govt to resolve VRAs problems

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday requested the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to come to the rescue of Village Revenue Officers (VRAs), who are observing strike for the last 48 days, and resolve their issues.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Reddy said ninety per cent of the VRAs were from the BC and SC, ST communities and these VRAs were attending to over 30 types of services and from this one can understand their capabilities in attending to the revenue related works in the districts.

After the VRA system was withdrawn, the workload on them increased considerably. Unable to cope up with the rising work pressure, several VRAs died after suffering from cardiac arrest. A few VRAs in erstwhile Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts committed suicide, he said.

He reminded that a committee under the Chairmanship of Stamps and Registrations department Commissioner V Sheshadri was appointed to look into the problems being faced by VRAs. However, the committee has not conducted a single meeting till now, he said.

Reddy said if the State government fails to resolve VRAs issues then the Congress would chalk out an action plan to put pressure on the State government to solve VRAs problems.

He demanded the State government extend promotions to the eligible VRAs, sanction 2BHK houses in their native places and provide job to one of the family members of the VRAs, who died during the strike period, on compassionate grounds.