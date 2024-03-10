Revanth will backstab Congress, join BJP after LS polls, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 08:49 PM

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would backstab Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party and join the BJP after the parliament elections.

Speaking at the BRS Gambhiraopet mandal meeting, he said Revanth Reddy’s recent comments gave strength to this argument. While sharing dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, Revanth Reddy had called Modi ‘Bade Bhai’ and sought his support in the future.

This meant that Revanth Reddy believed that the BJP government would continue in power at the Centre and that the Congress would not come to power.

Revanth Reddy would do an Eknath Shinde and join the BJP, he said, also pointing out that though he had repeatedly said this, Revanth Reddy was keeping quiet without responding.

The present Congress was not the original Congress and was partially BJP as well, he said, also asking what was the need to to strengthen the BJP by voting for the Congress in the parliament elections since Revanth Reddy would anyway join the BJP after the polls.

Picking on the Chief Minister’s reported remark on human bombs, Rama Rao said there was no threat to the Congress government from the BRS. There were two bombs with the Chief Minister himself, one was Nalgonda and the other was Khammam.

Commenting on BRS leaders joining the Congress, Rama Rao made it clear that such leaders would not be allowed back into the partyfold if they wanted to return after the BRS came to power.