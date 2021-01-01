Revenue tribunals for every district in Telangana

KCR directs Collectors to safeguard the land rights of STs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday issued directions that tribunals, under the supervision of District Collectors, should be established in every district of the State to settle cases pending before Revenue courts.

In places where Act 1/70 was not in implementation, cases booked under the Act should be solved, and in areas where the Act was in force, measures should be taken to safeguard the land rights of local Schedule Tribes, he said, at a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Stating that District Collectors should inquire into discrepancies on Sethwar and take a final decision, he said details should be registered on Dharani portal and passbooks issued.

Pointing out that in some places, government and private lands were in the same survey number, the Chief Minister said such survey numbers have been placed under prohibited list (22/A). District Collectors should inquire into these survey number lands and decide which was government and private land and put up the details on Dharani portal and issue passbooks.

Changes and additions of land details on Dharani portal should be made based on the verdicts given by courts and tribunals under District Collectors, he said and instructed them to add a court provision in the portal. He said the facility should be made available on Dharani to register lease agreements.

CM’s instructions

• Registration of lands converted through NALA and issue proceedings

• Provide facility on Dharani to register agreement of sale-cum-GPA

• Allow registration of agriculture lands sale deeds, exchange deeds through Dharani

• Give opportunity for companies, firms and other institutions to be set up on agriculture lands and to sell or purchase the land through Dharani portal immediately

• Give opportunity to NRIs to get land registered on their names by registering their passport number

• Give facility to take printout of EC, market value certificates

• In case somebody is not in a position to come on the day the slot is allotted, allow them to book for another day, in case the slot is cancelled, refund the money

• Give opportunity to correct information before registration if the information was not properly given at the time of booking the slot

• Give an option under the Consenting Party category to have names of legal heirs recorded in the registration document

• If lands are registered under the names of minors and guardians, issue pattadar passbooks on both minor and guardian names

• Transfer land assigned by government to legal heirs if the allottee farmer dies

• Provide facility to obtain true copy of pattadar passbook if original is lost

• Under no circumstance should tank lands, FTL, Wakf, forest and endowment lands be registered in the name of private individuals or parties

• Provide option on Dharani for applicants to inform the reason why a slot was not booked

